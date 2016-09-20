Fill up, fuel is cheaper today in Hervey Bay

YOU may want to fill up the tank, Hervey Bay's fuel is a fair price today according to the RACQ.

You can get fuel for 118. 5 cents a litre in the Bay today - cheaper than it's usual hefty price.

RACQ has released a monthly fuel price for August and Hervey Bay stands as one of the most expensive for the month with mainly small regional towns dearer.

The monthly fuel price report for August revealed the Gold Coast to have the cheapest fuel across the state and Brisbane not far behind.

Hervey Bay's fuel averaged 125.4 centre per litre while Maryborough was significantly cheaper at 116.9 cents per litre.

Even our neighbouring towns Bundaberg and Gympie had cheaper fuel.

PRICE WAR

Hervey Bay: 125.4

Maryborough: 116.9

Mackay 127.7

Emerald 128.6

Gold Coast 107.5

Brisbane 108.2

Bundaberg 112.8

Gympie 116.3

Rockhampton 127.8

Townsville 115.1