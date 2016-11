BUSHRANGERS: Jason Riley gets the ball for his next delivery. The undefeated side is in a tough spot in their match against Past Grammars.

THE LINE-UP for Fraser Coast Cricket's finals could be decided as soon as today.

A Bushrangers-Past Grammars final seemed likely in A-grade but third-placed Australs refused to capitulate.

Australs needed a win over the undefeated Bushrangers to remain in contention for the final, and took a major step towards that goal after their opening bowlers ripped through five Bushrangers batsmen in the first 16 overs. Both A-grade and five reserve grade games start at 12.30pm today.