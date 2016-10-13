Fined, ordered to pay $158.70, after caught stealing

DAVID-JOHN Grimes pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week to attempting to steal an item from Harvey Norman.

The court heard the item was returned to the business, but as a result of the incident it could not be placed back on the shelf for sale.

The court heard Grimes, who is on a disability pension, had been struggling with addiction as well as anxiety and attention deficit disorder.

The court heard Grimes was on bail when the offence was committed.

He was fined $750 and ordered to pay $158.70 in restitution.