Fines for slow over rates need to be more flexible

Matthew McInerney
| 12th Jan 2017 7:15 PM
Brendon McCullum batting during the Big Bash League (BBL) T20 match between th?e Brisbane Heat and the Perth Scorchers at the ?Gabba in Brisbane, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AAP Image/David ?Kapernick) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP
Brendon McCullum batting during the Big Bash League (BBL) T20 match between th?e Brisbane Heat and the Perth Scorchers at the ?Gabba in Brisbane, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

THE last thing any cricket fan wants to see is a team taking an eternity to bowl an over, but the current interpretation and implementation of slow over rates must be given more thought.

Brisbane Heat will be without captain Brandon McCullum after his side failed to bowl its 20 overs within the allocated 20 minute time frame.

It is a huge loss for the men in teal, who have lost fellow "Bash Brother” and power hitter Chris Lynn to national duties.

I don't buy into the conspiracy theories about Cricket Australia trying to stop the Heat's success, but I do believe the accepted laws surrounding slow over rates need to be flexible.

During the Heat's loss to Perth Scorchers on Wednesday night, substantial time was lost for a concussion test after Perth's Sam Whiteman was struck on the head.

A potential boundary was also reviewed by the third umpire.

I applaud CA for taking concussion seriously, and implementing relevant checks. I also welcome time limits to innings.

This issue lies with who was at fault for the delay.

McCullum cannot do a thing to speed up those two instances, and the solution is his bowlers have to rip through their overs.

That can disrupt tactics, adding extra pressure to both bowlers and fielders, and effectively rob the fielding side of a fair chance in the contest.

McCullum's one-game suspension could be the difference in the Heat's Big Bash League season.

A loss could spell disaster for their finals hopes.

The Scorchers rightfully won that Wednesday night's game as they were the better side on the night, but penalties for slow over rates must be fair on the fielding side when delays are unavoidable.

I look forward to seeing how the Heat performs against Melbourne Stars without the Bash Brothers, and hope to see Lynn in teal in the BBL final.

Where do you stand on slow over rates? Let me know at sport@frasercoast chronicle.com.au.

Topics:  big bash league cricket fcopinion fcsport

