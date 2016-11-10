BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Maryborough West

FOUR Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are fighting a bushfire burning in near Neil Rd, Maryborough West.

The fire, which broke out around 7.30am on Thursday, is posing no threat to properties at this time has been successfully contained.

QFES warns that smoke may still affect the area throughout today.

Residents are asked to shut windows and doors, and those who suffer from a respiratory illness are advised to keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive to conditions and with caution.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Thursday's fire danger in the region is at a 'severe' level, and is expected to be 'very high' for the next three days.