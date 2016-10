Smoke from a grass fire in Eli Waters, October 17.

TWO fire crews are currently flight the blaze of a fire that is burning in Eli Waters.

The grass fire lit up at an Figbird Close address.

It is unsure at this stage the exact area that has been affected.

No properties are currently at risk.

Anyone who feels at threat should call 000.

Nearby residents are encouraged to close their windows to keep the associated smoke haze from entering their property.