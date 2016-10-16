A fire is burning just north of Maryborough

FIVE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews along with crews from HQ Plantations are on scene at a vegetation fire burning within a pine plantation near the Bruce Highway at Colton.

Crews are backburning in an effort to control the fire, which broke out this morning.

There is no threat to nearby properties.

A large smoke haze is expected to affect the Bruce Hwy over the coming hours.

Motorists who encounter smoke should drive with caution and to conditions, as smoke can decrease visibility.

Residents in the area should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Residents that feel their property is under threat should call 00 0immediately.