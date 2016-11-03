29°
Fire crews attend home after smoke alarm goes off

Carlie Walker
| 3rd Nov 2016 1:24 PM
Emergency crews attended a home in Dymock St, Maryborough.
Emergency crews attended a home in Dymock St, Maryborough.

FIRE and ambulance crews have attended a home in Dymock St, Maryborough, after a smoke alarm went off.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Rescue said crews were called to the home about 12.40pm on Thursday.

She said at first there was no sign of anything amiss, but it was discovered that food had been left off a stove at the property.

An Ergon Energy crew was called to the property to disconnect power when crews tried to gain access to the property.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of incident.

Topics:  fire crews maryborough smoke



