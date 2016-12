A home has been engulfed by fire in Cheapside St Maryborough.

EMERGENCY crews are attending a fire in Cheapside St.

The fire started about 10.15pm on Christmas Eve.

It is believed the home was completely engulfed by flames.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Neighbours believed no one was home at the time of the incident and the family who live in the home are away on holidays.