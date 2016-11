Weather conditions are expected to worsen with high temperatures, leading to an increase in the fire risk.

RISK of a serious fire on the Fraser Coast is expected to increase in coming days.

Hervey Bay Acting Station Officer Mal McKay said the weekend's storms provided only a temporary relief.

"The rain was just a bit of a reprieve,” he said.

"Weather conditions are expected to worsen with high heat and low humidity.”

Residents are reminded to revise their bushfire plan.

An interactive map at qfes.qld.gov.au indicates of fire incidents happening in the present.