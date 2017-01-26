Firouzfars go from a suitcase to new citizenships

Australia Day Citizenship ceremony - New citizens, the Firouzfar family. Loreli, Elizabeth, Antonio and Alireza.

TEN years ago, Iranian medical practitioner Alireza Firouzfar arrived in Australia with only a suitcase and an open mind.

Today, he's lived in Hervey Bay for just over two years, has a wife and two children, and has just become an Australian citizen.

Mr Firouzfar, his wife Loreli and daughter Elizabeth were among more than 25 other new citizens who read the oath at the Fraser Coast Citizenship Ceremony at the Brolga Theatre yesterday.

The new citizens were welcomed by Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft and councillors Paul Truscott, Anne Maddern, Darren Everard and Denis Chapman.

It's been a long journey for the family over the past few years, who have lived in Melbourne, Brisbane and Mt Isa before settling down on the Fraser Coast.

"I'm proud, excited to be recognised as an Australian today,” he said.

"It's never easy to move to other countries, to leave family behind.

"But we settled into Australian life; the kids went to school, we bought a house.

"It's been a very exciting journey, but difficult.

"Now, with the citizenship, I can feel like I'm part of the people.”

According to the Firouzfars, Hervey Bay is a "paradise” compared to the other cities they have lived in over the years.

When asked what he loved about Australia, Mr Firouzfar said it was the accepting nature of Australians towards other people.

"Australians are really welcoming and accepting; I didn't know they were like that until I came here,” he said.

Ms Firouzfar, who hails from the Philippines, said she never felt discriminated against in a country like Australia.

"We felt like we belonged, that's the best thing about Australia - it's a free country,” she said.

"We're very happy today; there's no place like your own country, but my home is my family.

"My home is here.”