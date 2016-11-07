First butterflies and now bug influx on Fraser Coast

ARE the bugs bugging you on the Fraser Coast?

You may have noticed the extra butterflies hanging around but they're not the only inspect making an appearance.

Community members on the Facebook group Brickbats and Bouquets have posted comments and photos raising questions about the sudden influx in the tiny insects.

Kristy Lee Duffy asked if anyone else was having flying bug problems.

"My house is infested with them atm," she posted.

There isn't only an influx of butterflies on the Fraser Coast, it seems bugs are making an appearance. Contributed

Allison Duggan said brickbats to bugs.

"Gazillions of them in my kitchen, all over the roof, walls, benches and floor! So much for cooking dinner...... Red Rooster it is," she said.

Kylie Borg Nadia Winger said she was glad it wasn't just in her house, also experincing the bug problem.



Brittni Katon questioned if anyone know what they were?

Jenny Ries did a shout out asking if anyone got 'hit with a heap of flying ants.'

Tegan Goodall admitted to spraying the bugs one morning only to have them return soon after.

Have you experienced an influx in bugs at your house? Join the discussion and tell us below.