30°
News

First hockey tour win in 13 years for Wide Bay team

Blake Antrobus | 31st Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Wide Bays Lachlan Woodall, Roy Tucker, Jack Elmer, Matthew Hurrell and James Easton met Kookaburra Great, past Wallaroos and Maryborough player and current New Zealand Black Sticks Womens Coach Mark Hager.
Wide Bays Lachlan Woodall, Roy Tucker, Jack Elmer, Matthew Hurrell and James Easton met Kookaburra Great, past Wallaroos and Maryborough player and current New Zealand Black Sticks Womens Coach Mark Hager.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOCKEY: It's an achievement 13 years in the making for the Wide Bay Secondary Schoolboys Hockey Team, after returning undefeated in their latest tour across New Zealand.

Both the men and women's teams returned undefeated from their latest tour across New Zealand, where the players competed in multiple games across Wellington, Napier, Hamilton and Auckland over a 12-day competition.

The women's team returned with only one tie to their name, winning all of their seven other games.

But the men's team, comprised of members from both the Fraser Coast and broader Wide Bay region, returned with a clean slate of eight out of eight games won.

Fraser Coast U18s men's coach Paul Tucker, who attended as a supervising parent, said it was a fantastic performance, especially considering the other international teams.

"It wasn't easy against international teams, but the Queensland teams performed exceptionally well and played a strong brand of hockey,” he said.

"Both teams played fantastically - their coach was complimentary of the positive brand of hockey that was on display.”

Both sides had the chance to meet Australian hockey royalty Mark and Michelle Hager, who had both scored medals at the Olympics.

Tucker credits the success of the teams to the camaraderie developed over the 12-day period.

"It came down to them enjoying themselves,” he said.

"They were together almost 24/7 doing all that stuff together. The bond created a great rapport on and off the field.

"Both teams performed at their best; it was exceptionally good hockey.”

The competition has put the spotlight back on to the Fraser Coast and Hervey Bay teams, who are now gearing up for the next hockey season.

At last week's State Indoor Titles, five players from the Under 18's Men's Indoor team were named for the Queensland Under 21's team. The team is due to play in Wollongong in January 2017.

"The sky's the limit for these boys; they can do anything if they apply themselves,” Tucker said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
PROTEST: Group gathers to voice Toogoom rock wall concerns

PROTEST: Group gathers to voice Toogoom rock wall concerns

“All walls have got a maintenance schedule, the signing off (of the Toogoom wall) was sometime last year and it was signed off by State Government."

First hockey tour win in 13 years for Wide Bay team

Wide Bays Lachlan Woodall, Roy Tucker, Jack Elmer, Matthew Hurrell and James Easton met Kookaburra Great, past Wallaroos and Maryborough player and current New Zealand Black Sticks Womens Coach Mark Hager.

It's an achievement 13 years in the making for the team.

Fraser Coast Councillor cleared of misconduct: Tribunal

Fraser Coast Regional Council - first official meeting in the Maryborough Council Chambers. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Tribunal: The complaints were misconceived and lacking in substance.

Police: Knife found on man in public place

Police car. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

The man is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Local Partners

More child safety workers coming to Maryborough

There will be a new child safety officer and a child safety support officer.

Band will stop in Maryborough as part of national tour

Byron Bay act Jesse Morris Band will play at the Brolga Theatre on November 6 at 3pm.

A BAND will stop in Maryborough as part of its national tour.

Plenty to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend and beyond

PRESERVED: The latest Maryborough mural is dedicated to veterans of the Battle of Long Tan.

Mural opening, Halloween events and more on around the region.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Fear won't stop us flying: Paragliders after crash

Fear won't stop us flying: Paragliders after crash

PARAGLIDERS whose friend crashed at the Glass House Mountains, breaking his legs, speak about the crash and their sport.

Australia's biggest musicians team up against new law

Jessica Mauboy is one of the musicians fronting a new campaign to protest against a proposed change to legislation.

Cold Chisel, Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem part of major campaign

The Block teams fuming over Kim and Chris's terrace win

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning terrace in The Block's challenge apartment.

BUDGET dramas continue to cause friction in challenge apartment.

Amber Rose: I've been inappropriately touched by famous men

Amber Rose

Amber Rose wants Trump to get in trouble for sexual harassment

Benedict Cumberbatch's drunken confession

Cumberbatch spilled the beans on a secret casting decision

Anna Kendrick was too poor to buy shoes for her first Oscars

Anna Kendrick couldn't afford shoes for her first Academy Awards.

Mariah Carey 'wants $50m' from James Packer

MARIAH Carey "wants millions" from James Packer.

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

STOP and SMELL THE FLOWERS

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 6 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 $285,000

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 $279,000

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

6 auctions on the Fraser Coast this weekend

No Caption

On the hunt for a new house?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

6 houses in Gympie under $200,000

$170, 000, 9 Norman St, Gympie

These Gympie houses are perfect for investors or first home-buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!