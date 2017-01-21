First home buyers the "lifeblood” of Fraser Coast market

CoreLogic property statistics reveal the region's median house price of $300,000 did not change in the September quarter.

ONE of the region's property experts says Fraser Coast house sales are expected to really heat up on the back of an often chilly market over winter and spring.

Fraser Coast house prices were stable but unit prices dropped in the three months to September 31.

Real Estate Institute of Queensland property statistics reveal the region's median house price of $300,000 did not change in the September quarter.

However, the median unit price dropped 18.5% to $222,500 in the three months.

Quarterly medians were not available for all Fraser Coast suburbs because of the low turnover of properties in the three months.

Urraween had the quarter's highest median house price on $355,000 despite a slight price decrease of 0.8%.

Eli Waters had a 0.6% increase to $340,000, Urangan fell 7.5% to $302,500 and Maryborough's quarterly median price was $184,000 after a 3.2% decrease.

REIQ Fraser Coast zone chair Damian Raxach said the September quarter was quiet and "not our best" but he expected summer to fire up.

"The market tends to improve in October, November and December," Mr Raxach said.

"We're anticipating very positive things for the end of 2016.

"If it doesn't improve we would be nervous but so far it's been a particularly good end to the year and the market is showing real confidence."

A total of 265 Fraser Coast houses changed hands in the September quarter and 48 units were sold.

Urangan had the most home sales with 44 going to new owners.

Mr Raxach said the region had strong sales activity in the third quarter of 2016 but price growth was not so good.

"It's a good market for any buyer, but first home buyers are the lifeblood of our market at the moment," Mr Raxach said.

"There are exceedingly low interest rates, there's the $20,000 first home owners grant and the $12,000 Building Better Regional Cities boost."

Mr Raxach said the rental vacancy rate was about 4%.

"All the good things that are happening in the lower end of the market are becoming an issue for the rental market," he said.

"A lot of tenants are buying homes.

"Vacancy rates are going up and rental yields are dropping."

REIQ research analyst Karina Salas said the data showed regional Queensland was "a market running in low speed".

"The mining downturn impacted heavily most of regional Queensland so the downward trend in volumes and prices is not a surprise," Ms Salas said.

SUBURBS TO WATCH

DUNDOWRAN BEACH

Size: About 13 sq km.

Predominant age group: 55-64 years.

Households: Primarily childless couples.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 87.1% of homes owner-occupied.

BURRUM HEADS

Size: About 67 sq km.

Predominant age group: 55-64 years.

Households: Primarily childless couples.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 78% of homes owner-occupied.

BOORAL

Size: About 27 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1000-$1400 a month.

Ownership: 80.5% of homes owner-occupied.

URRAWEEN

Size: About 7 sq km.

Predominant age group: 65-74 years.

Households: Primarily childless couples and professionals.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 68.3% of homes owner-occupied.

KAWUNGAN

Size: About 6 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1000-$1400 a month.

Ownership: 68.8% of homes owner-occupied.

Source: CoreLogic RP Data