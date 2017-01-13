FIRST LOOK: Boat Club to open cinemas

CLUB CINEMAS: The Boat Club will spend $400,000 on two licensed cinemas.

THE Hervey Bay Boat Club is just months away from opening two licensed cinemas at the club building in Urangan.

For the last 18 months, the boat club has been working to install the two, 60-seat theatres, which are expected to open by the end of March.

Club CEO Ed Gibson told the Chronicle because the cinemas were part of the boat club, they would be licensed.

"You can have a glass of wine and a cheese platter, or a beer and popcorn," the CEO said.

"We'll be offering that gold class experience."

For those under 18, "children friendly" matinees will be held, and all patrons are expected to abide by the standard liquor laws.

Mr Gibson said the cinemas would be able to show new-release movies and even host midnight screenings.

WATCH THIS SPACE: Ed Gibson from the Hervey Bay Boat Club says two, 60 seat cinemas will be open by Easter in Urangan. Eliza Wheeler

The CEO said the new cinemas would cost the club $400,000 to install.

"We already have the building so we don't have to pay for that," Mr Gibson said.

"We're spending $200,000 on actually building them, and $200,000 on the technology."

The cinemas will be installed in an old function room above the boat club's foyer.

Although the boat club will open theirs first, two new cinemas are planned for Hervey Bay; one owned in Stockland, and the other set to replace the Big Screen cinemas on Boat Harbour Dr. Mr Gibson said he was aware of the competition, but was not worried.

"We're here, like we always are, to give back to our members, it's our number one priority," he said.

"We're not here to compete with the others; that's not what we're about."