First stage of asphalt project set to begin

THE FIRST stage of a multi-million dollar regional asphalt overlay program will start by the end of October, Infrastructure and Planning Portfolio Councillor Denis Chapman said.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has awarded the $3 million contract for projects in the northern section to Sunstate Road Services.

Tenders will be called for projects in the southern region soon.

As many are around schools, the council wants the work to be undertaken in the school holidays.

The work includes repairs to the pavement; profiling to remove the existing pavement and new asphalt.

Residents in each area will be notified of the exact dates for the works as they are programmed, which will also be posted on the roads project page of the council's website www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/road-projects.

Upcoming roadworks projects

Tenders are available for roadwork set to commence for :

Denmans Camp Rd

Central Ave, Bay Dr and Beach Rd

Madsen Rd

Christensen St

Main St