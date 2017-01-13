Fisheries Queensland investigate crab selling in Hervey Bay

FISHERIES Queensland is investigating a local Hervey Bay crabber who posted an add with crabs for sale on Hervey Bay Buy and Sell.

The post, which talks about the catch and sale of two mud crabs was also picked up by Crab Watch Queensland.

While Fisheries Queensland could not comment on this particular incident under investigation, in Queensland, taking fisheries resources, including fish and crabs, and selling is prohibited, unless you are a licensed commercial fisher.

The maximum penalty for selling without a licence is $121,900.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol compliance efforts are based on the highest priority risks.

The investigation into the crab selling in Hervey Bay will be prioritised based on the most effective and efficient use of available resources.

There are many laws around selling of fish and crabs and other seafood.



You are able to sell fisheries resources if:



• You are a licensed commercial fisher or

• You have purchased it from a licensed commercial fisher or

• You have purchased it from a wholesaler who has purchased it from a licensed commercial fisher.



According to a Fisheries Queensland spokesperson, a licensed commercial fisher must also be operating a licensed commercial fishing vessel authorised for the particular fishery, for example the crab fishery.

"You must obtain docket for these purchases and keep them for five years. The docket must accompany the fisheries resources at all times and be available for immediate inspection until the product is sold or no longer in your possession," the spokesperson said.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

1. Under the Fisheries Act 1994, offering fisheries resources for sale, also constitutes selling fisheries resources.

2. Trading fish in exchange for something else is also considered as selling fisheries resources.

3. People who would like to catch fish for sale should apply for a commercial licence.



If people suspect illegal fishing activity including the unlawful sale of fish, they should report it to the 24 hour toll-free Fishwatch hotline by calling 1800 017 116.

You need to provide as much information to authorities as possible

- The date, time and area where the illegal fishing activity occurred

- Any vehicle registration numbers and a description of any vehicles involved

- Any boat registration numbers and a description of any vessels involved

- If they know the person or persons involved, give their details as well

- Give an accurate description of the activity involved, e.g. setting large numbers of crab pots, netting the local creek on low tides.

