Fishers and boaties at war over Burrum Heads boat ramp

TO FISH or not to fish? That is the debate being had at the new Burrum Heads boat ramp, where fishers and boaties are butting heads about who should be using the infrastructure.

A confusing contradiction of signs around the new boat ramp has caused a mess between boaties who want to drop their vessel in the water from the ramp, and fishers who want to drop their line in off the side of the ramp.

When the long-anticipated $5 million ramp opened in October last year, 'no fishing' signs were put up on either side; one in front of a rock wall, and the other near the car park.

New Burrum Heads boat ramp - no fishing sign. Alistair Brightman

However, a third sign was erected on the pontoon right next to the ramp, but between the two 'no fishing' signs, which says 'all fishing lines to be retrieved while vessels are berthing'.

Blue Water Fishing Club member Dennis Johnson, who uses the new ramp to lower his boat into the water, said other boaties were sick of finding hooks and other mess on the pontoon, and have cut fishing lines that got in the way of them reaching the ramp.

"It's dangerous, and if someone fell in, hit their head and drowned, who would be responsible?" Mr Johnson said.

"On a weekend it's just packed on the pontoon and the rocks. And they [the fishers] leave their cars in the rigging areas, which are not to be parked in."

While investigating the confusing signage, the Chronicle spoke to a man who was fishing from the rocks and the pontoon.

New Burrum Heads boat ramp - signs on the pontoon that would indicate fishing is legal. Alistair Brightman

The man, who asked not to be identified, said because he pulled his line in when boats were pulling up to the ramp, he felt like he was following the rules as instructed by the signs.

When asked if he would still fish off the ramp if it was made clear he was not allowed to, he said he would.

"People are always going to fish there regardless," the man said.

"They've always fished there."

The young man said he was a commercial fisher, and knew more about boat etiquette than the average person.

Mr Johnson said his boating club had raised $27,000 to go towards a new fishing jetty to be built down the road from the new ramp.

The young fisher said he would move his spot further down to a new fishing jetty if opened, but Mr Johnson said that would not happen until the council stopped maintaining the Russell St boat ramp.

New Burrum Heads boat ramp - no fishing sign. Alistair Brightman

Fraser Coast Councillor Rolf Light, who represents Burrum Heads, told the Chronicle fishers and swimmers would most likely have to find somewhere else to go, for everyone's safety.

"Council is investigating changing its local laws to prohibit fishing and swimming from the pontoon," Cr Light said.

"We are very concerned that somebody could get hurt."