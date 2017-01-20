Fishing at night best in the heat on Fraser Coast

TOP CATCH: This golden trevally wasn't getting away from Nat, who reeled in the monster fish while out on the water with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

THE Fraser Coast has been hit with yet another heatwave, but it hasn't stopped those fish from biting.

Let's check out this week's fishing report.

The Burrum, Gregory and Buxton have been the most popular spots for mangrove jack fishing over the past week.

Fischer Claybourn-Devenish proudly showing off his first-ever fish, a lovely little summer whiting that was carefully returned to the water to fight another day.

Most are being landed on prawns or strip bait, but they find it hard to resist a suspended lure around the rock ledges and snags.

Fishing at night is best in this heat, but make sure you're checking your tides.

Also salmon, grunter and barramundi have been on the bite in that area as well, but just remember that it is still closed season for barra until February 1.

You're not allowed to target them but if you catch one as a bi-catch, return it straight back to the water.

Heading into the Mary and Susan Rivers, conditions have been a good option for boaties chasing protection from the northerlies.

There are still reports of cod, blue salmon, threadfin and grunter, along with lots of catfish, bull sharks and some huge shovelnose sharks.

Anglers in the Great Sandy Strait have been rewarded with some decent summer whiting, silver bream and monster flathead.

Those putting in the effort to chuck a crab pot or two out have been getting a feed of fresh muddies.

There are also some rouge threadfin salmon lurking in the shallows chasing the bait fish up the drains on the making tide.

If you're looking for a bit of a challenge walking the sand flats around Maaroom, Tuan or Poona and flicking small surface lures is bound to land you a feed of whiting.

It is a very different experience landing what we thought was a bottom feeding fish on the surface, and it's very addictive and a lot of fun.

Anglers have been landing mixed bags of quality reef fish over towards Fraser Island with blackall, moses perch, cod and tuskfish; all good eaters.

Now for some freshwater reports.

Bass are still being caught in huge numbers out from Petrie Park at Tiaro.

Mixed lures are doing the job but I prefer surface lures, less chance of them getting snagged up and more fun when they hit it on the surface, best early morning or late afternoon.

