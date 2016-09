THE Department of Fisheries is urging fishers to know the laws surrounding catching sharks in Queensland.

In tidal waters, up to three fishing lines with up to six hooks in total (in any configuration) are permitted, with an artificial fly or lure considered as one hook.

The maximum size limit is 1.5 metres with a possession limit of one shark or ray in total per person.

Some species of sharks and rays are protected throughout Queensland including great white sharks and manta rays.