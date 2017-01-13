Fishing report: Anglers make most of pelagic action

There is still plenty of pelagic action happening in Platypus Bay with reports of spanish and schoolie mackerel, long tailed tuna, cobia and giant trevally taking a variety of lures from deep divers to surface poppers and or live baits, with the best results coming from Wathumba to Rooney's Point.

Anglers that headed out to the southern and northern gutters were not disappointed with scarlet sea perch up to 10kg, large estuary cod in numbers, grassy sweetlip and hussar.

For the diehard anglers that headed out of the wide bay bar, the rewards were sweet with catches of red emperor, estuary cod and a few quality pearlies.

Steve and Adam headed out to one of their secret spots and cleaned up on red emperor and estuary cod.

The closer inshore reefs such as Moon Ledge, Sammie's and The Artificial have also been fishing well with black spot and purple tusk fish, blackall, estuary cod and quality moses perch with a few giant trevally and spanish mackerel taken on floating live baits.

Mangrove jack, estuary cod and flathead have been on the bite at Buxton and large summer whiting up to 44cm has been reported from Toogoom.

The entire system of the Mary River including the Susan continues to fish well, with a few quality mud crabs reported.

Leon Davis shows off a very respectable grunter which tipped the scales at 2.5kg.

Threadfin and blue salmon, grunter, flathead and jew have been landed as far up the river as possible and estuary cod, whiting and a few golden trevally have been landed between Beaver Rock and River Heads.

The bull sharks are in numbers throughout the entire river system and into the Sandy Straits with the average size around 4-foot.

Steve Melody was out of breathe after fighting this 10.5kg queen fish.

Flicking hard bodied or soft plastic lures around the sand flats has had results on the flathead however, the heat seems to be pushing them more into the deeper water, along with our summer whiting.

Anglers have been bagging out on winter whiting in the deeper water between Poona and Tinnanbah, with the average size around 20cm and the prawns have begun to make their way into the creeks throughout the Sandy Straits with the average size between 3 and 4 inches.