Fishing report: Mud crabs in Sandy Strait and fish about

THE recent week has certainly challenged even the most avid of anglers with soaring temperatures, extreme humidity, the threat of rain and strong winds.

However it's not all bad news, as these conditions that keep us from hitting the water are the same that get those summer species smashing our baits.

Let's check out the report.

You might have a hard time finding a place to park your boat and trailer at Poona with Poona and Butha Creeks being the Hottest of hot spots for Mangrove Jack at the moment.

Trolling medium to shallow 60 - 90 mm diving lures past the rock ledges and mangroves has been working well, as well as cast and retrieving suspending lures, flicking soft plastic shads or setting a live bait. Quite a few Barramundi have also been landed as a bi-catch and as they are out of season at the moment, please ensure these fish are released as soon as possible.

Some recent good catches on the Fraser Coast. Freedom Fishing Supplies

Plenty of Mud Crabs have been caught throughout the estuary systems of the Sandy Strait, and quite a few quality Sand Crabs out in the deeper water of the channels.

An early mention of quality winter whiting have been reported out from Tinnanbah with a few local anglers bagging out with the average size of 23cm.

The water temperature is quite hot at the moment chasing most of the summer whiting out of the shallows and into deeper water. The gutters and channels around Stuart Island, the Moon Boom Islands, Tooth Island and Turkey Straights has produced a few elbow slappers in numbers and quite a few flathead.

The Mary River including the Susan has been a little slower this week however good fish are still being landed.

Threadfin Salmon, Blue Salmon, Grunter and Estuary Cod are the main species on the hit list, but chances are that if you're fishing for those, you're almost bound to hook up on a Bull Shark or two.

Up to the Burrum where the Gregory and Buxton are going off with the Mangrove Jack stirred up by these hot and humid conditions.

Again the same techniques that are working in Poona are also working here.

And if you're in the Gregory don't forget your cast net with prawns around the 5 inch size reported in numbers.

Heading out over the Wide Bay Bar, the birds are working as large schools of spotted Mackerel are busting the bait balls at the surface.

Casting 20-40 gram metal slugs into the action has been the preferred method, however trolling medium diving lures between 120 and 160 mm in pilchard colour is also having great results.

Now for this week's brag board.

Jess Clark landed a beautiful Mangrove Jack and Threadfin Salmon in the Mary River over the Christmas Break.

Frazer Putney with another beautiful Mary River Thready with this one going just over 11 kilo

And Father and Son team proudly showing off a 9.75 kilo Thready also caught in the Mary River.