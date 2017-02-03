Fishing report: rain would flush out the bait

Ian with a nice scarlet caught on a charter with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

THE past few weeks have seen some great weather but coming into February this will all change, as we will see low pressure systems moving down the coast, bringing wind and rain.

Let's hope we get some good soaking rain as this will trigger fish to move and flush out some bait.

February sees the opening of our barramundi season and reports look towards it being a good season - but time will tell.

Burrum River

In the Burrum, barramundi have been reported coming from the upper reaches on the snags and rock bars.

In the upper reaches prawns, mangrove jack and trevally have also been reported.

In the lower reaches barra have been reported from around the ramps and black bank on live baits.

Gar, whiting and the odd flathead have also been reported around the mouth of the river.

Out the front golden trevally have been taken on the Burrum 8-Mile, along with grunter and blackall.

Wide grounds

The wide grounds will be worth a look for coral trout, snapper, sweetlip and parrot. Moving around is still important if you wish to avoid the sharks.

Platypus Bay

In Platypus Bay things have been patchy, spotted mackerel have been difficult at times, only rising for short periods on the surface.

Mac tuna have been scarce, with only a few about on the wider reefs.

Scarlets, cod and sweetlip have been reported off some of the reefs, with fishing at night getting the best results.

Local reefs

The local reefs continue to fire, with sweetlip, cod, blackall and pencil squid around in good numbers.

Coral trout can be taken on the shallower reefs, with prawn imitations and small soft plastics working best.

Fishing around the tide change and dawn and dusk will get the best results.

Urangan Pier

The crew at Anglers Den has reported whiting, bream and flathead coming in from the first channel, with live yabbies working best on the whiting.

Out the end, the odd mackerel can be caught spinning spoons and slices off the end, with 40-50g size lures working best.

Golden trevally, queenfish, mac tuna and jew have also been reported.

Sandy Strait

Down the strait, whiting can be found along the flats on the western side of Fraser Island.

Flathead can also be found on the broken coffee rock patches and weed beds.

On the ledges grunter, blackall and cod have been reported.

Barramundi fishermen will be champing at the bit this weekend now the season is open.

Targeting barra in the Mary and the strait can be challenging at times but you can get great results if you put in the time.

Working the deep holes and ledges of the Mary is a way to target the bigger fish, with soft vibes working well.

A few fish can be found on the snags but are generally smaller models.

Deep trolling the mid reaches of the river will also see results.

Other species reported from the Mary River have been threadfin salmon, grunter, whiting and pikey bream.