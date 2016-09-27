Fishing tips: six things to remember during school holidays

IF you're taking the kids fishing these school holidays, don't forget to check the rules before dropping a line in.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol district manager Rob McDonald said it's important everyone sticks to the rules, which are in place to ensure sustainable fisheries for future generations of Queensland fishers.

"Taking the kids fishing is a wonderful bonding experience and creates memories that last a life time," Mr McDonald said.

"It's important all fishers, regardless of whether they are experienced or first timers, take the time to familiarise themselves with the rules and regulations for fishing in Queensland, including size and possession limits, how to correctly measure fish, fishing gear restrictions and closed seasons.

"Different rules apply to fishing in tidal waters, freshwaters, marine parks and interstate.

"All fishers - local, interstate or from overseas - have a responsibility to ensure they are fishing within the law.

"Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers will be out and about talking to fishers as part of their education program on fishing and boating rules, and where needed, will enforce regulations during the school holidays."

Fishing tips and responsibilities

1. Check your limits

For a complete list of size and possession limits, visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au or download the Qld Fishing app.

2. Measuring devices

Use a sturdy ruler with an end stop to measure the length of your fish or a crab gauge to measure your crabs.

3. Identify your catch

Always carry a fish identification guide or download the Qld Fishing app. Remember, fish that look similar may in fact be different species with different size and possession limits. If you can't ID it, free it.

4. Gently does it

When a fish is hooked, avoid playing it on the line for too long. The stressed fish will become exhausted quickly and have less chance of survival if required to be released.

5. Check your gear

A number of restrictions apply to fishing gear in Queensland. Check the rules online at www.fisheries.qld.gov.au

6. If it's not yours, don't touch it

Interfering with crab apparatus you didn't set is illegal. If you're concerned apparatus has been abandoned, report it to Fishwatch on 1800 017 116.

For more information on Queensland fishing rules including fish identification, visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au, call 13 25 23 or download the free 'Qld Fishing' app from Apple and Google app stores.