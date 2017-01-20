37°
Fit kids: Gundiah students raise $3000 in fun-run

20th Jan 2017 11:11 AM
Excited Gundiah State School students before the fun run.
Excited Gundiah State School students before the fun run. contributed

AUSTRALIA'S next sporting superstar may be unearthed at Gundiah State School after students raised $3,000 in their fun-run.

Students will have access to brand new sporting equipment following the massive fundraising effort from the school community in 2016.

About 20 students raised $3,001.59 through their school fun-run in May and were awarded a further $1,000 from Bupa.

The money raised will go towards subsidising a leadership camp for the senior students and future school excursions.

The extra $1,000 will be used for upgrading sporting equipment and to help support school excursions and camps.

Gundiah State School Principal, Miss Rebecca Brown is proud of what the students have achieved in 2016.

"I saw students' fitness levels increase and their attitudes towards their personal health improve. The parent's participation was also commendable. A very proud principal moment,” she said.

Sonia Kennedy, secretary of the Gundiah State School Parents and Citizens Association, organised the school fun-run.

"The students had been busy training for cross country every morning since the start of the year so they were fit and ready for the fun-run in May and then athletics in term three,” Ms Kennedy said.

"The students and I set a goal to raise $2500 and personally I was amazed how the community, family and friends supported our students to go above and beyond,” she said.

Bupa's Head of Public Health Dr Zoe Wainer said Bupa is thrilled to award Gundiah State School $1000 for their amazing fitness and fundraising effort.

"Good health and wellbeing habits are shown to give kids the best start in life and ultimately reduce long-term chronic health risks. And who knows - Australia's next sporting star may be discovered at Gundiah State School,” Ms Wainer said.

Students who raised the most funds were Madyson Kennedy (prep to Grade 2) and Oliver Westbury (Grades 3-6).

