Five best fish and chip shops on the Fraser Coast

WE all love a good feed of fish and chips especially on the Fraser Coast where we're surrounded by ocean and Mary River.

We did a shout out on Facebook asking our readers where's the best place to get fish and chips across the region and here are the results.

1. Penguins Seafood and Salad Bar

Owners of Penguins in Maryborough Valentin Melliger and Natalie Medland were surprised but thankful to be voted in as the number one spot to grab fish and chips on the Fraser Coast.

"We never expected it, but we must be doing something right," Valentin said.

"We know Maddigan's Seafood in Hervey Bay is very popular," he said.

Valentin and Natalie started their business two years ago.

They source their seafood from Boat Harbour Fisheries in Hervey Bay as well as from across Australia and New Zealand.

The busy fish and chip shop is not only popular for its seafood, but the beef burger is a big seller.

"We mainly sell fish and chips but our burgers are pretty popular," Valentin said.

You can find them at 3/88-94 Ferry St, Maryborough



2. Madigan's Seafood

No surprises here, coming in at number two was Madigan's Seafood in Hervey Bay.

The popular Esplanade business is always packed, no matter what time of the day it is.

You often see line-ups out the door.

You can find them at 1/401 Esplanade, Hervey Bay

3. Bayside Diner Urangan

This popular takeaway shop always has awesome deals and got a lot of votes from its customers.

5/2 Coral St, Urangan

4. Jetty Seafoods

Another popular Esplanade seafood business in Hervey Bay.

575 Charlton Esplanade, Urangan

5. Fraser Shores seafood

81 Boat Harbour Dr, Urraween