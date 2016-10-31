Five best places to grab a pub meal on the Fraser Coast

IF you want the best pub meal in town, The Old Sydney Hotel is the place to go, according to our readers.

We did a shout-out on Facebook asking you where is the best place to grab a pub meal on the Fraser Coast and The Old Sydney Hotel in Maryborough was voted number one.

1. The Old Sydney Hotel, Maryborough

The Old Sydney Hotel has been named the best pub in town. Old Sydney Hotel

Known for their steak and toppers and their schnitzels, people can't get enough of this family friendly pub.

Venue manage Ali Clenton said people came for the steak.

"They love our toppers. We have garlic prawn, avocado and bacon with hollandaise sauce and steak and ribs," Ali said.

Ali said they were thankful for the community support and since the renovations 18 months ago business was booming.

But aside from the awesome steak and toppers, Ali said 90% of reviews were customer service related.

You can grab a schnitzel with a topper for $15 on Wednesday nights and steaks are $14.90 on Thursday nights.

You can find the Old Sydney at Richmond St and Ellena St, Maryborough.

2. Granville Tavern

You can find the Granville at 23 Odessa St, Granville

3. Westside Tavern

You can find the Westside Tavern at 195-201 Gympie Rd, Tinana

4. Federal Hotel and Sporties Maryborough.

Coming in at number four was a tie with the Federal Hotel and Sporties in Maryborough.

You can find the Federal Hotel at 270 Kent Street, Maryborough.

Sporties is on Saltwater Creek Rd and Sydney St, Maryborough

5. Hervey Bay Hotel and Aussie Hotel

Another tie in fifth spot was the Hervey Bay Hotel and Aussie Hotel.

Find the Hervey Bay Hotel at 249 Charlton Esplanade, Pialba

Find the Aussie Hotel at 100 Adelaide Street, Maryborough