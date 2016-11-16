Five cool things you can buy at Aldi on Fraser Coast

ALDI is one of the few places that you can walk into with the intention of buying food, and walk out with a traffic cone or a ski mask.

Shopping at the retailer has proved popular among Fraser Coast residents, with the region's third Aldi store set to open on December 7 in Urangan.

The existing two are located in Urraween and Maryborough.

With new interesting goodies popping up all the time, the Fraser Coast Chronicle took a trip to the Urraween shop to see what kind of "cool" items were up for grabs.

Here are five that we found:

1. S'MORES KIT

Making S'Mores in Australia can be hard. For example, graham crackers can be difficult to get your hands on, and when you do find them, they cost an arm and a leg. And the chocolate - it's a proven fact that S'Mores work best with Hershey's chocolate. So why not safe yourself hassle... and just get a S'Mores kit?

AT ALDI: Everything you need to make S'Mores. Annie Perets

2. DIGITAL LUGGAGE SCALE

We've all been there - stressed and anxious that our bag weighs more than it's meant as you go to check-in at the airport... as you layer yourself with 10 jumpers on a scorching hot day to make space in the bag. Well not anymore, with a digital luggage scale! Save yourself the embarrassment.

AT ALDI: Measure your bags before getting to the airport. Annie Perets

3. JUKEBOX

This is just cool. Who doesn't want a jukebox? And it's totally modern too with all its techy features.

AT ALDI: Get a jukebox. Annie Perets

4. OLD-STYLE PHONE

Once again, this is just cool. Imagine all the hours you can entertain yourself spinning the dials round and round. And it makes sounds with each turn! However, before anyone gets too excited, you can't actually call people with it.

AT ALDI: Add an old-fashioned phone to your house. Annie Perets

5. LARGE TELEVISION

Watch out Harvey Norman/Dick Smith/every other electrical shop on the planet... you've got competition. You can get this large television for less than $1000. And by that, we mean $999. How many people have walked into Aldi for some tomatoes or lettuce and walked out with a new television for their living room? Probably a lot.

AT ALDI: A television to hang in your living room. Annie Perets

Join the conversation!

What kind of interesting items have you found at Aldi? Comment below.