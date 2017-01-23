Five drink drivers nabbed on Fraser Coast over weekend

Police nabbed five drink drivers on Fraser Coast roads over the weekend.

The highest reading was four times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, blew 0.205% after being pulled over on Charlton Esplanade at 2.20am on Sunday.

A 41-year-old man blew 0.105% just before midnight Friday after being pulled over on Pialba Burrum Heads Road at Craignish.

A 50-year-old man was caught nearly three times the legal limit when he recorded 0.198% in an RBT on St Joseph's Dr Urraween at 11.20pm on Friday.

On Sunday night a 42-year-old blew 0.142% on Boat Harbour Drive in Urangan and in the early hours of Monday morning a 38-year-old woman recorded 0.142% after she was caught along the same stretch but in Torquay.

Police say it is a disappointing end to the school holidays and remind motorists they're out in full force and if you decide to drink drive you will be caught.