Five midweek meals that just about make themselves

1. Eggs on toast
It's a super quick meal that will give you a boost of protein. If you want to add some good fats to your dinner why not throw in half an avocado and some spinach leaves. Cook your eggs just the way you like them - scrambled, poached, fried or boiled.
2. Stir fry packed with veggies
This is always a winner and only takes 10 minutes to prep and cook. To spice it up add a few nuts in your stir fry.
3. Salad of your choice
Whipping up a salad isn't only healthy but its super quick and a good way to use up what's left in your fridge. Adding a boiled egg will give you some extra protein.
4. Bought lasagne
If you literally want a meal you can chuck in the oven, grab a lasagne from the supermarket and pair it with steamed vegetables.
5. Toasted sandwich
A toasted sandwich is a good alternative and if you add lots of salad it can become quite a healthy quick option.