Five-stage residential plan approved for Boundary Rd

The proposed site on Boundary Rd for the new residential lots.

UP TO 94 new residential lots are coming to Boundary Rd, after the Fraser Coast Regional Council approved a five-stage plan tabled at Monday's Council meeting.

A development permit to reconfigure 1 lot of land on Boundary Rd into 94 residential lots in the near future was passed by councillors, with construction of the new lots set slated to start soon.

The original application was lodged in earlier in June by Tankit, was not deemed properly made until August when outstanding matters surrounding the proposal were addressed by the company.

Developer Kerry Campbell said the application had lapsed for the site, but was then approved as a retirement village.

"Tankit then applied to take it back to residential lots, so we will be starting as soon as it gets approval,” he said.

"It's just ongoing development for Tankit to produce house-land packages.”

The proposed lots range in size from 534m2 to 750m2, with a 20m wide strip of land along the Boundary Rd frontage due to be dedicated to support future trunk infrastructure.

The five-stage plan proposed for the new residential lots.

Cr Denis Chapman said the new lots would be great for the local economy and development, given the rate income.

"It definitely helps the economy; more rate income will be coming into the Council, and you'll get a rating on all the blocks,” he said.

"That helps to try and keep the rates down for the population in the area.

"Where it's situated, all the facilities are around the area, including the nearby sports facilities.”

