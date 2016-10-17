Five things you should do to get storm ready

WITH the storm season just around the corner - here are some handy tips to help avoid major property damage and life threatening situations.

The Queensland State Emergency Service (SES) has teamed up with NRMA Insurance to share simply ways to get storm ready.

1. Create your home emergency plan

Ensure every member of the family knows what to do during and after a severe storm.

What to consider when creating your home emergency plan:

1. How a storm could impact your home

2. The exit points in the house

3. Where to go if an evacuation is required

4. Requirements for any family members with medical conditions or special needs

5. What you will do with any family pets

6. Checking up on your insurance to ensure it is current

2. Make your home emergency kit

An emergency kit contains essential items that may be required during or after a severe storm and should be able to last at least three days in case essential services aren't available.

What do include in your kit:

1. Portable radio with batteries

2. Torch and batteries

3. First aid kit

4. Important documents and cash

5. Any required medication

6. Drinking water and non-perishable food that will last a few days

3. Prepare your home

1. Make sure your home is storm ready by checking your roof regularly to make sure it's in good condition

2. Keep gutters, downpipes and drains clear

3. Remove tree branches close to your home

4. Fix any corrosion, loose fittings and rotting or termite-affected timber

5. Secure any loose items around your property

4. General home safety preparations

1. Ensure your home, contents and car insurance is adequate and current

2. Identify the safest room in which to shelter during a storm

3. Learn how to safely turn off your power, water and gas

4. Keep water containers, a camping stove and fuel safely on-hand

5. Tune into warnings



Tune into your local radio and TV station for storm warnings and weather updates.

For more information visit Get Storm Ready