Fly from Hervey Bay to Greece for less than 600 bucks

Amy Formosa
| 22nd Nov 2016 2:25 PM Updated: 3:10 PM
The one way flight deals with the airline are being offered between July 20, 2017 and March 25, 2018 - starting during the peak European summer time.
The one way flight deals with the airline are being offered between July 20, 2017 and March 25, 2018 - starting during the peak European summer time.

WANT to jet set to Europe next year but can't afford it?

Well now you might be able to thanks to budget airline Scoot.

The airline is selling flights from Sydney to Athens from $420 - including baggage and food.
 



So add on a flight from Hervey Bay in August with Virgin from $165 and you're looking at a bargin one way trip from $585.

If you fly from Hervey Bay to Sydney in July there are flights slightly higher.

Scoot's sale offer for the budget flights ends on November 27.

Click here to check out the Sydney to Athens and other hot deals through Scoot.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  greece hervey bay scoot airlines travel

