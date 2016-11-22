Fly from Hervey Bay to Greece for less than 600 bucks

The one way flight deals with the airline are being offered between July 20, 2017 and March 25, 2018 - starting during the peak European summer time.

WANT to jet set to Europe next year but can't afford it?

Well now you might be able to thanks to budget airline Scoot.

The airline is selling flights from Sydney to Athens from $420 - including baggage and food.



FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

1. Home-visit doctors fear they're 'facing the axe'

2. 'Died doing job he loved': Teen crushed to death on worksite

3. UPDATE: Quarry crash victim may need surgery

The one way flight deals with the airline are being offered between July 20, 2017 and March 25, 2018 - starting during the peak European summer time.

Reader poll Would you book a cheap flight to Athens through Scoot? Yes, for sure what an awesome deal.

No, I don't think it's worth it

Maybe, I will certainly be thinking about it

View Results Vote

So add on a flight from Hervey Bay in August with Virgin from $165 and you're looking at a bargin one way trip from $585.

If you fly from Hervey Bay to Sydney in July there are flights slightly higher.

Scoot's sale offer for the budget flights ends on November 27.

Click here to check out the Sydney to Athens and other hot deals through Scoot.