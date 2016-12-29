Food poisoning wasn't much of a problem, says House Doctor

EAR infections and flu-related symptoms were the most common conditions that the House Call Doctor Hervey Bay service was called to during the Christmas holiday period.

Chief operating officer Craig Glover said that there were actually very few cases of food poisoning.

"We saw a spike of people with ear infections as with it being summer time, a lot have been out swimming," He said.

"Also we saw a lot of people with coughs, cold and flu symptoms like sore throats, and some with gastro."

Last year was the House Call Doctor Hervey Bay's first time operating on the Fraser Coast.

Back then, they had just one car.

"We received a 30% spike in call-outs last year through the Christmas period," Mr Glover

"For this year, we really wanted to make sure we were prepared for that spike and had the right resources."

For this Christmas, thanks to the increased popularity and growth of the service, House Call Doctor had three cars on the Fraser Coast.

"There was about a 35% increase in the spike this year on top of the 30% spike last year," Mr Glover said.

"Not many of the call outs were on Christmas Day itself, but most were on Boxing Day and the day after."

To book a House Doctor, call 13 55 66.

"Our call centre has a triage process, and they can help you determine whether you need to go to the emergency department or whether you need a house doctor," Mr Glover said.

The service is bulk-billed.