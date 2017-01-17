Forensic Crash Unit investigating Dundathu fatal

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the accident at Dundathu on Monday night.

POLICE from the Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the cause of a fatal car accident that occurred at Dundathu on Monday night.

A 61-year-old man was killed when his vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree on Churchill Mine Rd around 7.10pm.

Emergency services pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The identity of the male has not yet been confirmed.

Police investigations are expected to continue.