FORMAL FEVER: All the glitz and glam at St James formal

THE Esplanade was alive with excitement when friends and family gathered to watch St James Lutheran College students arrive for their formal at Oceans Resort in Urangan on Friday evening. The students arrived in an assortment of beautiful classic and modern cars to walk the red carpet into the final formal engagement of their high school days. More photos of the formal will be included in the Fraser Coast Chronicle during the week. Take a look through all the stunning photos of the formal in our gallery to the right.