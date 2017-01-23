Former deputy mayor dies

THE former deputy mayor who raised millions for the community and was behind a push for a free library in Bundaberg has died aged 82.

John Faircloth OAM died last week and will be remembered for his extensive community work and passion for the region.

Former Member for Hinkler Paul Neville said his passing was a sad loss for the Bundaberg community.

"John put his heart into many aspects of community life," Mr Neville said.

"He gave unquestionable commitment to the region and was responsible for long-standing facilities that all of us in the Bundaberg district enjoy,"he said.

Born in Bundaberg on July 6, 1934, Mr Faircloth was educated at the Christian Brothers High School before serving an apprenticeship as a bricklayer.

In 1951 he became an honorary ambulance officer with the Bundaberg QATB.

Seven years later he married Patricia Julia Strathdee.

They had three children Ian, Jill and Rachael.

Racheal died of SIDS in 1972, then in 1993 Ian died following a brain tumour. Jill is married and has two sons Sam and James.

In 1963 Mr Faircloth was appointed full-time as an ambulance officer.

He become a senior ambulance officer in 1972, station officer in 1976 and deputy superintendent in 1982.

He helped form Bundaberg Aerial Ambulance Service, and promoted the ambulance Big Bingo for 20 years raising more than $1million.

Mr Faircloth was also heavily involved in surf lifesaving at Moore Park Beach, spending 23 years as president.

The life member ran an Australian wide Art Union to fund construction of the clubhouse.

He joined the Labor Party in 1957, stood for the seat of Wide Bay in 1977, and helped in Federal and State elections since.

Despite all that, most of his work for the community was done while on the council.

Elected alderman in 1964, he was deputy mayor for 10 years, retiring in 2007 after serving a record 42 years in local government.

He was instrumental in gaining a free library for Bundaberg.

John Faircloth, Jeff Boreham and Pat Faircloth at the opening of the Bundaberg Railway Museum in 1988. Dell Townson

His desire to help the community was insatiable, serving 30 years on the Bundaberg District Tourism and Development Board, helping set up Bundaberg and District Air Sea rescue Squad and being patron of Bundaberg Rugby league for 25 years to name just a few.

His funeral is on Friday.