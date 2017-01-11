Former mayor puts State Election rumours to rest

GERARD O'Connell has put rumours to rest of whether he will contest a seat at next year's State Election.

"No, I won't be running," he said.

"I really enjoyed being in local government, but I have now moved on."

Mr O'Connell is currently the Fraser Coast Anglican College commercial manager; a job he said he was really enjoying.

"I'm from an accounting and business management background, and am now also getting to combine that with the education sector," he said.

"And the team I'm working with is a really great group."

On a more personal level, the former Fraser Coast mayor and his wife recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

"I'm getting to spend a lot more time with family," he said. "However I am going to keep making contributions to the community, and am involved in a few groups."