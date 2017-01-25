Former media exec is new tourism body general manager

FORMER media executive Martin Simons has been named Fraser Coast Tourism & Events' new general manager.



Mr Simons, a former journalist and editor, has spent 16 years as a trans-Tasman CEO with APN News & Media Ltd Australia and Wilson & Horton Ltd New Zealand, leading both company's newspaper, magazine and online businesses.



FCTE Board Director and General Manager of Oceans Resort and Spa, Chris Taylor, praised the business acumen and professionalism that Mr Simons would bring to the organisation, but also importantly pointed to a long-standing association with the region.



"We have found the visionary leader that we wanted to join the FCTE team, and I've no doubt that Martin will be an important asset for developing the region's tourism and event offerings.



"There is a strong local history with Martin a past General Manager of Maryborough Newspapers Pty Ltd which at the time published the daily Fraser Coast Chronicle and the bi-weekly 'Observer', and he has also recently published a short book on the Aldridge legacy and Baddow House and is currently working on a second edition.



"With a strong team in place we have been able to take our time in selecting an outstanding applicant."



Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft was also fast to support the new General Manager's appointment commenting that the important work of the organisation would be in good hands.



"Martin is a high-level management professional, and I am particularly pleased to see a leader that has the local connection that he so clearly has.



"I look forward to both working with, and continuing to support FCTE's work for the region under Martin's direction" Mayor Loft said.



Following the selection of Mr Simons, FCTE's Acting General Manager Bradley Nardi will resume his position as the organisation's Marketing and Communications Manager.



"The last six months have represented a fantastic opportunity for professional growth and I thank both the Board for the opportunity, and staff for their support," Mr Nardi said.



"I've had a chance to meet Martin and with his diverse experience from repositioning newspaper titles to leading the development of e-commerce platforms, I look forward to working closely with him to continue the Fraser Coast's development".



Mr Simons said he was looking forward to the opportunities and challenges ahead.



"I'm delighted to join an organisation that is proactively working on behalf of this beautiful region.



"The tourism and events industry is one of the keys to the Fraser Coast's growth and development and I look forward to getting reacquainted with the region and working with the strong team and tourism leaders to help chart its future direction."

