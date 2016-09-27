Four councillors say they will vote to change RV strategy

FOUR councillors have confirmed their support for changing the Fraser Coast Regional Council's Camping Options Strategy.



Daniel Sanderson, Anne Maddern, Paul Truscott and James Hansen each confirmed to the Chronicle that they would vote in favour of a change to the Camping Options Strategy, which would allow for longer stays for RV travellers and more available sites in the CBD.



Councillor David Lewis said he was still considering what decision he would make in the event that a motion was put forward, while Rolf Light said he appreciated the business RV travellers brought to the region.



Cr Light did not confirm whether he would vote to keep the existing Camping Options Strategy or whether he would be in favour of the changes proposed by Cr Truscott six weeks ago.



Councillor Stuart Taylor strongly opposed the proposed review into the Camping Options Strategy six weeks ago, but said he would consider any motion put before the council.



Councillor Darren Everard said he felt the existing strategy needed more time to work and he was unsure about bringing more RV parking to the Maryborough's CBD.



Mayor Chris Loft did not disclose how he would vote but said he "hoped common sense would prevail".



Cr Loft voted in favour of a review into the Camping Options Strategy when it was first proposed by Cr Truscott.



Councillors George Seymour and Denis Chapman had not responded to the Chronicle's questions at the time of going to press.



Cr Maddern said she strongly supported a change.



"On this matter, the community feedback I am getting is very, very clear - they want council to ensure that Maryborough is friendly to visitors with recreational vehicles," she said.

