Four-man brawl at Bay shopping centre

Police talk with an injured man outside Pialba Place after an altercation took place in the centre.

TWO men have been charged after a four-person brawl in a popular Pialba shopping centre on Monday afternoon.

Police report that just before 3pm, two men started attacking another two men near Coles in the Pialba Place shopping complex.

One attacker allegedly used a metal shifter to strike two other men involved.

The four men were still fighting when police arrived, with the officers breaking up the scene.

After breaking up the brawl, police were seen interviewing witnesses and employees from Coles and the centre who had seen the incident unfold.

Paramedics were also called to the fight, and treated two patients; one with a laceration to his head.

Police said no official complaints were made by the victims, but two men were charged with public nuisance and were given a notice to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court in the next few weeks.

No serious injuries were reported to paramedics.