30°
News

Fraser businesses - are your customers giving you fake cash?

Eliza Wheeler
| 4th Jan 2017 1:46 PM
FAKE CASH: Fraser businesses warned after counterfeit $50 notes were used in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.
FAKE CASH: Fraser businesses warned after counterfeit $50 notes were used in Hervey Bay and Maryborough. Royal Bank of Australia

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUSINESSES on the Fraser Coast are being warned to double-check customer's bank notes before accepting them, after three counterfeit $50 notes were used in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Just after Christmas police reported a presentation of a counterfeit note at a business in Hervey Bay, but police are saying there has been a further two presentations of fake notes in Maryborough.

Both of the incidents happened on December 26; one at a corner store in Lennox St.

The store cashier refused to accept the note because they thought it was possibly counterfeit, and police say the person who presented this note went on to grab the note back and leave the store "very quickly".

On a second occasion that day, another person tried to buy from products from a shop in Alice St.

Police said the cashier in this instance did not know the $50 note was fake until they closed for the day.

Senior Constable Mel Ryan said police were still investigating both offences.

"Remember the use or making of counterfeit money is a crime and those caught in using or making money could face a number of charges, which could include imprisonment," Snr Const Ryan said.

"Please check your notes presented at your establishments, and if you think you could possibly have been presented counterfeit money please ensure you　contact Policelink on 131 444 to report the matter to police."

To help people figure out if their money is fake, the Royal Bank of Australia has released a counterfeit detection guide.

"Always check a range of features - don't rely on only one or two," the bank advised.

"It can be useful to compare a suspect banknote with one you know is genuine and look for differences. All Australian banknotes have similar security features, though their location can vary on the banknote."

Below are a couple of other tips highlighted by the RBA:

1 - IS IT PLASTIC?

Australian banknotes are printed on plastic and have a distinct feel. A suspect banknote may feel excessively thick or thin compared to a genuine banknote. It is difficult to start a tear along the edge of a genuine banknote. You can also try scrunching the banknote in your hand - a genuine banknote should spring back.

2 - LOOK FOR THE COAT OF ARMS

If you hold the banknote to the light, you should see the Australian Coat of Arms.

3 - LOOK FOR THE STAR

Diamond-shaped patterns are printed inside a circle on both sides of the banknote. If you hold the banknote up to the light, the patterns should line up perfectly to form a seven-pointed star.

4 - CHECK THE CLEAR WINDOW

The clear window should be an integral part of the banknote and not an addition. Check that the white image printed on the window cannot be easily rubbed off. Also look for the embossing - there is a wave pattern in the window of the $10 banknote, and the value of the banknote in the windows of $20, $50 and $100 banknotes.

OTHER SECURITY FEATURES

Other security features to check if you suspect a banknote might be counterfeit:

5 - FEEL THE DARK PRINTING

It is produced with a special raised ink that can be felt with your finger.

6 - CHECK THE PRINT QUALITY

The background printing should be sharp. Check for irregularities such as less clearly defined patterns, thicker or thinner lines, or colour differences.

7 - LOOK FOR THE MICROPRINTING

Under a magnifying glass you will see tiny, clearly defined words on the top left corner of the $5 banknote and near the portraits on the other banknotes.

8 - LOOK AT THE BANKNOTE UNDER UV LIGHT

Most of the banknote should not fluoresce. The exceptions are the serial numbers, a patch on the $5 banknote and a patch on the $20, $50 and $100 banknotes that also shows the value (e.g. 50).

COMMON MYTHS ABOUT BANKNOTES

Myth

Banknotes without the printed name below the portrait are counterfeit.

Fact

A banknote without the name of the person below the portrait is not necessarily counterfeit. Printed names were added to Australian banknotes from 2002. This was done to help the public identify the people that our banknotes feature.　

To determine the year a banknote was produced, look at the first two numerals of the serial number e.g. 99 means the banknote was printed in 1999, while 03 means the banknote was printed in 2003.

Myth

The Governor's signature is always above the Secretary to the Treasury's.

Fact

The order of the signatures on Australian banknotes was changed in 2002. Since then, the Governor's signature has been printed above that of the Secretary to the Treasury.

DEALING WITH SUSPECT BANKNOTES

It is an offence to knowingly possess counterfeit banknotes. Suspect banknotes should be given to State or Federal police. If they prove to be genuine banknotes, you will receive full value for them.

If you come across a banknote that you suspect is counterfeit:

  • Handle the suspect banknote as little as possible and store it in an envelope.
  • Note any relevant information, such as how it came into your possession.
  • Report the matter immediately to State or Federal police.

You are well within your rights to refuse to accept a banknote if you have concerns about it.

Under no circumstances should you take actions that may jeopardise your safety or that of others.

FOR MORE INFORMATION Call: 1800 633 220　

Fraser Coast Chronicle
COUNCIL: Mayor Chris Loft's message for the new year

COUNCIL: Mayor Chris Loft's message for the new year

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft shares a message for the new year.

10,000 Ford 4WDs recalled with major safety issue

Ford

The problem may cause "an abrupt wheel speed reduction".

ESCO Pacific's Susan River solar farm given green light

Susan River could be home to a 125 megawatt solar farm in the near future.

SUSAN River will be home to a 125 megawatt solar farm.

OUR SAY: Our region owes so much to LifeFlight

THANKS: Fraser Coast Chronicle editor Jordan Philp says the community owes so much to the invaluable RACQ LifeFlight service.

You can't put a price on health and safety.

Local Partners

Fancy winning a prize at a cost of 50 cents?

The Local Ambulance Committee Goods Wheel will continue to run until January 9.

Donate unused items to help fight against breast cancer

The Mini-Field of Women is a tribute to all those affected by breast cancer in the community.

Hervey Bay man will host garage sale for Breast Cancer Association.

Plenty of holiday activities on across the Fraser Coast

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Having fun at Cotton Tree is Nicholas McNamara, 6.

Check out the list of events being held these holidays.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Your chance to win a horoscope diary

Your chance to win a horoscope diary

What does 2017 hold for you?

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

SCI-FI film's two resourceful leads can’t overcome screenplay.

CES 2017: 50 years on, are we better off with gadgets galore?

Almost half a century of technology from VCRs to robotics.

Remember when mobile phones were used to make phone calls?

Janet Jackson gives birth to first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson.

SINGER and her husband welcomed a baby boy to the world yesterday.

Want to start your own nightclub?

LG's new range of speakers.

The LOUDR CJ98 is capable of generating 3,500W

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

One of the world's tallest observation wheels, the High Roller, dominates the Las Vegas skyline.

Who will be the shining stars of world's top tech show?

The man behind the music of Moana

Musician Opetaia Foa'i performs onstage at the world premiere of Disney's Moana.

Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's theme song.

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MUST BE SOLD andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS, andbull; A 7.5 X 7.5 DOUBLE L.U.G andbull; SOLAR PANELS (1.5KW...

Look at this Split Level Home

11 Island Outlook, River Heads 4655

House 3 1 2 Forthcoming...

3 Bedrooms Cathedral ceilings Large entertaining area Single garage Carport Separate small shed with toilet 817 m2 Block Short distance to boat ramp Phone for...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

LUXURY FOR LESS

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!