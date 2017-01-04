Fraser businesses - are your customers giving you fake cash?

FAKE CASH: Fraser businesses warned after counterfeit $50 notes were used in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

BUSINESSES on the Fraser Coast are being warned to double-check customer's bank notes before accepting them, after three counterfeit $50 notes were used in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Just after Christmas police reported a presentation of a counterfeit note at a business in Hervey Bay, but police are saying there has been a further two presentations of fake notes in Maryborough.

Both of the incidents happened on December 26; one at a corner store in Lennox St.

The store cashier refused to accept the note because they thought it was possibly counterfeit, and police say the person who presented this note went on to grab the note back and leave the store "very quickly".

On a second occasion that day, another person tried to buy from products from a shop in Alice St.

Police said the cashier in this instance did not know the $50 note was fake until they closed for the day.

Senior Constable Mel Ryan said police were still investigating both offences.

"Remember the use or making of counterfeit money is a crime and those caught in using or making money could face a number of charges, which could include imprisonment," Snr Const Ryan said.

"Please check your notes presented at your establishments, and if you think you could possibly have been presented counterfeit money please ensure you contact Policelink on 131 444 to report the matter to police."

To help people figure out if their money is fake, the Royal Bank of Australia has released a counterfeit detection guide.

"Always check a range of features - don't rely on only one or two," the bank advised.

"It can be useful to compare a suspect banknote with one you know is genuine and look for differences. All Australian banknotes have similar security features, though their location can vary on the banknote."

Below are a couple of other tips highlighted by the RBA:

1 - IS IT PLASTIC?

Australian banknotes are printed on plastic and have a distinct feel. A suspect banknote may feel excessively thick or thin compared to a genuine banknote. It is difficult to start a tear along the edge of a genuine banknote. You can also try scrunching the banknote in your hand - a genuine banknote should spring back.

2 - LOOK FOR THE COAT OF ARMS

If you hold the banknote to the light, you should see the Australian Coat of Arms.

3 - LOOK FOR THE STAR

Diamond-shaped patterns are printed inside a circle on both sides of the banknote. If you hold the banknote up to the light, the patterns should line up perfectly to form a seven-pointed star.

4 - CHECK THE CLEAR WINDOW

The clear window should be an integral part of the banknote and not an addition. Check that the white image printed on the window cannot be easily rubbed off. Also look for the embossing - there is a wave pattern in the window of the $10 banknote, and the value of the banknote in the windows of $20, $50 and $100 banknotes.

OTHER SECURITY FEATURES

Other security features to check if you suspect a banknote might be counterfeit:

5 - FEEL THE DARK PRINTING

It is produced with a special raised ink that can be felt with your finger.

6 - CHECK THE PRINT QUALITY

The background printing should be sharp. Check for irregularities such as less clearly defined patterns, thicker or thinner lines, or colour differences.

7 - LOOK FOR THE MICROPRINTING

Under a magnifying glass you will see tiny, clearly defined words on the top left corner of the $5 banknote and near the portraits on the other banknotes.

8 - LOOK AT THE BANKNOTE UNDER UV LIGHT

Most of the banknote should not fluoresce. The exceptions are the serial numbers, a patch on the $5 banknote and a patch on the $20, $50 and $100 banknotes that also shows the value (e.g. 50).

COMMON MYTHS ABOUT BANKNOTES

Myth

Banknotes without the printed name below the portrait are counterfeit.

Fact

A banknote without the name of the person below the portrait is not necessarily counterfeit. Printed names were added to Australian banknotes from 2002. This was done to help the public identify the people that our banknotes feature.

To determine the year a banknote was produced, look at the first two numerals of the serial number e.g. 99 means the banknote was printed in 1999, while 03 means the banknote was printed in 2003.

Myth

The Governor's signature is always above the Secretary to the Treasury's.

Fact

The order of the signatures on Australian banknotes was changed in 2002. Since then, the Governor's signature has been printed above that of the Secretary to the Treasury.

DEALING WITH SUSPECT BANKNOTES

It is an offence to knowingly possess counterfeit banknotes. Suspect banknotes should be given to State or Federal police. If they prove to be genuine banknotes, you will receive full value for them.

If you come across a banknote that you suspect is counterfeit:

Handle the suspect banknote as little as possible and store it in an envelope.

Note any relevant information, such as how it came into your possession.

Report the matter immediately to State or Federal police.

You are well within your rights to refuse to accept a banknote if you have concerns about it.

Under no circumstances should you take actions that may jeopardise your safety or that of others.

FOR MORE INFORMATION Call: 1800 633 220