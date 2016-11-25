Fraser Coast All-Stars keen for Australian challenge

THE smell of Dencorub and Deep Heat will emanate from Stafford Park's change rooms tonight for the first time since Hervey Bay Seagulls' minor premiership.

While that group was mostly made up of future Bundaberg Rugby League premiership winners, tonight's cohorts are a mix of local, state, national and international legends.

The Legends of League fixture will pit some of Australia's household names of the 1980s, 90s, and 2000s against some of local rugby league's immortals.

A mix of Hervey Bay and Wallaroos' identities, the Fraser Coast All-Stars are out to not only try to top the Australians, but entertain the next generation.

Current Seagulls senior club president Paul Gerchow has played only a handful of games since 2003.

"We've had about three training runs, including a light run on Thursday night for the Wallaroos lads,” Gerchow said.

"Let's just say we're happy to see plenty of subs there.”

A return to the field after time away is always hard but Gerchow and his teammates are facing a slightly tougher task tonight.

"It is a bit daunting seeing those names but a lot of the boys are looking forward to it,” Gerchow said.

Both sides are littered with talent.

The likes of Nathan Blacklock, John Hopoate and Cliff Lyons will light up the field for the green and gold.

Wallaroos legend Peter Waters will join long-term Hervey Bay warhorse Adam Roderick and veteran Wayne Rasmussen among a Fraser Coast side steeped in local rugby league history.

Gates open at noon, lead-up games from 1pm and the main game is at 7.30pm.