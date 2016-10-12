Fraser Coast among the most affordable destinations

IF YOU need to convince overdue friends or family to visit the Fraser Coast Roy Morgan Research may have your covered.

World Heritage-listed Fraser Island tops the list when it comes to the most affordable coastal destinations in Queensland.

The Roy Morgan Holiday Tracking Survey, released earlier this week, shows the average cost per person, per night, to be about $94.

The survey said many of the island's visitors opted to stay in Hervey Bay and Maryborough, which along with Gympie was the third- most affordable ($122 per person, per night).

The Bundaberg region was second on $111.

The costliest coastal destination was Port Douglas ($245).

Lord Howe Island was the country's most expensive at $341 per person, per night.

Industry communications director Norman Morris said Sunshine State destinations benefitted from the Great Barrier Reef.

"While every state boasts an abundance of coastal destinations, Queensland is perhaps most famous around the world, thanks to the Great Barrier Reef.”