Fraser Coast athletes primed for SLS branch titles

THE NEXT month will be incredibly busy for Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club.

The club will host Surf Life Saving Queensland's Wide Bay Capricorn Branch Senior Championships from this evening, with the three-day competition to include events at both the pool and the beach.

Junior competitors will then travel to Yeppoon for the WBC Branch Junior Championships on the weekend of February 3-5.

Juniors will have a weekend to recover before Hervey Bay hosts the Queensland Youth Championships from February 17-19.

Hervey Bay SLSC's Phil Munson said it was a fantastic position for the club to be in, particularly with the state youth titles on the horizon.

"That's going to be huge. In recent years they've had five lines of nine kids for just one event. It's huge," he said.

The WBC Branch senior titles will see competitors from clubs like Bundaberg, Yeppoon, and Agnes Water join Hervey Bay for three days of competition.

Friday's events will be based at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre for the Senior Pool Rescue Championships.

Under-17s, U19s and Masters competitors will compete on the beach at the club's Scarness base on Saturday.

Starting at 9am, competition will include water and beach events.

The U15s and Opens will compete Sunday.

Munson admitted numbers were not as high as the club would have hoped, but still expected a weekend of tight racing.

"They have dropped off a bit," Munson said.

"I put it down to there being so much for people to do these days, and surf life saving takes a bit of a back seat to other things.

"I can remember times when we'd get 80 to 100 people but we're lucky to push 60 these days."

While Hervey Bay SLSC is always on the lookout for new members, visiting competitors have already started to flock into town. "I think there will be quite a few people who are making it a long weekend," Munson said. "We know of a few travellers who have arrived, as well as some others who will have Friday off to get here ahead of the pool rescue."