Fraser Coast Australia Day Award winners announced

PILOTS, dance instructors and a range of active community groups are among the lucky winners of the Fraser Coast Australia Day Awards for 2017.
The recipients will be presented with their awards on Thursday at the Brolga Theatre, following the Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony.
The ceremony is expected to start at 9am.
Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft congratulated the award winners for their work in and around the community, stating it was what made the Fraser Coast a better place.
"We, as a community, owe them so much for the time and effort they put into their groups and the events they stage,” he said.
"They ensure that the Fraser Coast is such a happy and Family-Friendly community.
"On behalf of the entire community I congratulate the recipients.”
List of winners:
- Citizen Of The Year: Gail Nancarrow
- Junior Citizen Of The Year: Patrick Donnelly
- Sports: Troy Geltch
- Junior Sports: Campbell Allan
- Cultural: Kerrie Mcinerney
- Junior Cultural: Jonathon Heeley
- Community Event: RSL Hervey Bay Carols By Candlelight
- Community Group: Lions Club Of Maryborough
- Mayoral Commendation: Kerry Swann