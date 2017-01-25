Fraser Coast Australia Day Award winners announced

Australia Day Awards will be presented on Thursday at the Brolga Theatre.

PILOTS, dance instructors and a range of active community groups are among the lucky winners of the Fraser Coast Australia Day Awards for 2017.

The recipients will be presented with their awards on Thursday at the Brolga Theatre, following the Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony.

The ceremony is expected to start at 9am.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft congratulated the award winners for their work in and around the community, stating it was what made the Fraser Coast a better place.

"We, as a community, owe them so much for the time and effort they put into their groups and the events they stage,” he said.

"They ensure that the Fraser Coast is such a happy and Family-Friendly community.

"On behalf of the entire community I congratulate the recipients.”

List of winners:

Citizen Of The Year: Gail Nancarrow

Delores Green, Pauline Keightley, Shirley Main, Gail Nancarrow all from Tiaro branch Renee Pilcher

Junior Citizen Of The Year: Patrick Donnelly

Sports: Troy Geltch

Hervey Bay pilot Troy Geltch - from flab to fit. Alistair Brightman

Junior Sports: Campbell Allan

The Maryborough BMX Club is sending 23 competitors to the state titles - Chase Richardson, Jaxson Richardson, Shae Rufus, Jarrah Kelly, Teya Rufus, Aiden Barsby, Cooper Eddards, Alyssa Cherrie, Ethan Zahl, Mackenzie Allan, Campbell Allen, Carl Barlow and Darcy Rankin. Valerie Horton

Cultural: Kerrie Mcinerney

Junior Cultural: Jonathon Heeley

Sports Plus Expo at Hervey Bay PCYC - getting into the games are (L) Mark Staib (PCYC), Candice Willington (Hervey Bay Dance School), Kieren Stoneley (Youth & Community Development Officer FCRC), Janine Pay (Dpt. National Parks, Sport & Racing) and Jonathon Heeley (Hervey Bay Dance School). Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Community Event: RSL Hervey Bay Carols By Candlelight

Community Group: Lions Club Of Maryborough

Mayoral Commendation: Kerry Swann