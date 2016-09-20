Fraser Coast backs Chad's stance against ice epidemic

THE Fraser Coast community has backed Chad Delandre's desperate attempt to save his mate's life in a peaceful protest out the front of an alleged ice dealers house.

Chad, I don't know you. But I'm proud of you. Thank you for trying something to save this town, while most of us are happy staying quiet in the safety of our homes.

- Krystle Wellings on Facebook

Chad's mission was to save his mate and stop the scourge of ice on the Fraser Coast.

Standing across the road from the accused dealer's home in Pialba on Monday, Chad's message blared across the street.

"I know you sell ice to my mate," Chad said through his megaphone.

There was overwhelming support on Facebook with the majority of reader's backing Chad's cause, while some were against what he did.

Simone Stern: "Goodluck..... i really wish this guy could make a difference and good on him for trying, unfortunately it's too easily available, cheap, it's a highly additive and kids think they need to take drugs to be cool."

Pam Coles: "The town of Ceduna in SA solved the ice problem. I'm not sure of the exact nature of the solution but it was something like this. Anyone on Centre Link payments was given a card which could be used for food and essentials and for about 20% cash. So there wasn't the money around for drugs. the dealers were gone within two months."

ENOUGH: Chad Delandre is desperate to stop his mate from using ice, and set up a peaceful protest out the front of his friend's alleged drug dealer's house. Jordan Philp

Brian D Branch: "Just to clarify, are we blinding believing every accusation. How do we know that the allegation is true? It could be just some guy making an accusation to hate somebody else? Or it could be the guy blindly believing his mate, who, being an alleged drug user, could be full of it. How do we know any of it is true?"

Brian D Branch: "Sorry, but you can't go around publicly accusing individuals like this without evidence. Otherwise it's slander. Do it the right way, or you're being a dill."

Chon Harrison: "Brave man Chad!! Proud of ya!!"

Angela Hopes: "Rehab facilities in rural areas! Chasing dealers and users out of town only moves the problem. These people need help."



Kimberlee Angel: "Good on him so over this drug taking over."



Larissa Ey: "Good on him. Keep going don't stop. Drive them outta town make them feel uncomfortable. These people are low life drug dealers who don't belong in society. Live a normal life get a job and do the right thing."

Morgan Leigh Nesbitt: #istandwithchad

Christine Hogan: "What a fabulous role model for our younger generation. Well done and congratulation on your highly emotional public stance."

Dennis Daly: "I am so with you on this ,let's get them out of Hervey Bay I am always locking my doors now ,never had to before this dreaded drug turned up should be legal to shoot drug dealers."

Lisa Coy: "More people on the Fraser Coast that actually care about cleaning up the bay need to turn up and stand in solidarity with this guy!"

Michael Stark: "Maybe this should be done in every town ... and that way we could help the kids , the parents and the friends that are unable to help themselves get away from this vicious drug that is taking over all of our towns and ruining peoples lives. Something has to be done .... The Police seem powerless against something that seams to be made and multiplied quicker than the Queensland TOAD population."

Danni Simmons: "You actually did it chad!!! Was only just reading the post last night...awesome work!!!"



Kathryn Munyard: "True Aussie with a backbone!!! Hope there is a great outcome to this..."