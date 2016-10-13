Fraser Coast better on assets, according to audit report

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council is one of many Councils criticised for their 'poor long-term planning' in a new government report.

A report from the Queensland Audit Office, Forecasting long-term sustainability of local government, has slammed the way Queensland councils plan for the future, with data showing only 10 out of 77 councils had prepared a long-term financial plan.

Fraser Coast Regional Council's average asset sustainability ratio was listed as 89.63% and it is predicted to not change substantially in the next 10 years.

A ratio greater than 100% meant spending was higher than the depreciation rate on assets.

It ranks significantly higher than Bundaberg Regional Council's asset sustainability ratio of 135.64%, expected to worsen in the next 10 years

Mayor Chris Loft said the Fraser Coast Reigonal Council was performing better than others, but stressed the report must be kept in the context of ever-tightening finances.

"Local councils only get 4% of the tax cake...(and) higher levels of government put more pressure on us to take that 4% further and further,” he said.

"Other levels of government used to substantially contribute to infrastructure, now it must come out of the rates.

"Cr Light has been doing a great job of comprehending our finances.”

Cr Loft listed the ongoing maintenance of assets in the near future as a major challenge, with councils across the Wide Bay region looking to work on joint projects together.

"It's not just initial capital expenditure, but the maintenance of said facilities; Council has a huge list of assets we need to take care of,” he said.

The report explained that rates under 90% showed a council's asset base was declining, that they had inadequate asset management plans or that the asset base was relatively new.

Out of 77 councils, 51 did not have up-to-date asset management plans, the report said.

It further detailed that 67 councils did not prepare a 2015-24 long-term financial plan because they were not required to and did not have the plans or resources to create a long-term plan.

It is predicted Queensland councils will be responsible for a total $124 billion of assets by 2025.