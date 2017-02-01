Fraser Coast burger joint gets new owners

NEW OWNERS: Nicole and Ben Bundellu have taken over the popular burger restaurant in Torquay.

MARYBOROUGH couple Nicole and Ben Bundellu have been waiting years to run their own burger joint, and their dreams are finally coming true.

The Bundellus have bought Badger & Brown's Burgers in Torquay, opening the doors as the new owners on Thursday.

When the couple saw the Bay business, known for their mammoth meals and exciting menu, was for sale, they quickly snapped it up.

Ben said there were "a few small changes" he would like to make, but he was stoked to be in charge of his own burger restaurant.

"I've been wanting to run this style of restaurant for a few years now," Ben said.

"We saw this place was for sale just before Christmas and we've been the official owners since Monday.

"We want to keep serving the high quality burgers and sides."