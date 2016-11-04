Fraser Coast community reacts to suicide tragedy

THE Fraser Coast community has left heartfelt messages for the family who died in a suicide tragedy in Booral on Thursday.

Booral couple John and Janice Frescura and their daughter Robyn are the family at the centre of an apparent murder-suicide that claimed the lives of all three in what has been described as a murder suicide.

Members of the community have shared their support.

"Given that John had prostrate cancer, Janice lung cancer and their daughter Robyn a debilitating disability just who are the rest of us to judge this heart-wrenching family situation!! No, in my book also, John should never be labeled a murderer but just a very desperate man facing a very desperate family situation with no light left at the end of the tunnel for any of them. RIP beautiful family...sleep forever in each others arms!"

-Christine Hogan



"Until you've been through situations like this yourself you'll never understand how desperate you become. Reality is there is no hope and very little help available in these situations. Good on him I say, what he did would have taken a lot of courage. May they all now rest in peace, Amen."

- Lyn Fitzgerald

"He's not a murderer! I hope you never have to go through the pain he did john was a lovely man and he adored his wife and daughter and this would not have been just his decision!!!! They where a loving family!!!! Murders are cold hearted people which john wasn't!!!!!! RIP."

- Jenny N Danny Palfrey



"Imagine the pain in making such a decision, I cannot fathom what this man and his family must have been enduring, It looks to be what he felt was a decision made in the best interest of his family and for that no one dare sit in judgement of him."

- Toni West



"RIP what this brave man did took a lot of courage and i don't see him as a murderer at all. He is one brave man and what i think he did anyone would have done if in their situation. Rip now to you all, no more pain and suffering x."

- Simone Stern



"RIP to the three of them so sad but if I was in his situation I might do the same fact they both had some sort of cancer and their daughter disability needs got on top of him I wouldn't class him as a murder I would class its a suicide instead RIP."

- Tezza Ebert



"This is where they need better support systems and legal euthanasia a right to choose in circumstances like this however sad it is they can all rest peacefully now."

- Joy Oliver





"I work for a disability service and I know the heartache families go through and the total lack of support and help from the government!! I also have a son with ASD and get no help what so ever. The heartache and never ending struggle is too much to take sometimes and can totally understand! Its very very sad that it came to this and I hope their pain and suffering is gone RIP."

- Lisa Unterrheiner



"Sad to think it had to come to this but before you judge put yourself in their shoes you may say he murdered them but to him he may have done it in love so rip all three of you."

- Rose Harris





"Everyone goes through rough times, ill health etc. That doesn't mean we put others and ourselves out of our misery. There's plenty of support, as long as you reach out and seek it."

- Amanda Zamper



"In his eyes he did the best thing for his family as they were all suffering he has given them peace now RIP."

- Jodie Smith



"Just sad that there is not enough support for these circumstances, there but the grace of god goes I, let's not judge!"

- Allison Probert



"Goodnight John, Janice and Robyn. Life should never have come to this, for any of you."

Tracy Bullen



"So sad. So tragic. Our society is found wanting yet again. Nobody should feel this was the best option. Nobody ever."

- Sue Brooks

