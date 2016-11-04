30°
News

Fraser Coast community reacts to suicide tragedy

Amy Formosa
| 4th Nov 2016 10:09 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Fraser Coast community has left heartfelt messages for the family who died in a suicide tragedy in Booral on Thursday. 

Booral couple John and Janice Frescura and their daughter Robyn are the family at the centre of an apparent murder-suicide that claimed the lives of all three in what has been described as a murder suicide. 

Members of the community have shared their support. 

"Given that John had prostrate cancer, Janice lung cancer and their daughter Robyn a debilitating disability just who are the rest of us to judge this heart-wrenching family situation!! No, in my book also, John should never be labeled a murderer but just a very desperate man facing a very desperate family situation with no light left at the end of the tunnel for any of them. RIP beautiful family...sleep forever in each others arms!"

-Christine Hogan

"Until you've been through situations like this yourself you'll never understand how desperate you become. Reality is there is no hope and very little help available in these situations. Good on him I say, what he did would have taken a lot of courage. May they all now rest in peace, Amen."

- Lyn Fitzgerald 

"He's not a murderer! I hope you never have to go through the pain he did john was a lovely man and he adored his wife and daughter and this would not have been just his decision!!!! They where a loving family!!!! Murders are cold hearted people which john wasn't!!!!!! RIP."

- Jenny N Danny Palfrey


 "Imagine the pain in making such a decision, I cannot fathom what this man and his family must have been enduring, It looks to be what he felt was a decision made in the best interest of his family and for that no one dare sit in judgement of him."

- Toni West


"RIP what this brave man did took a lot of courage and i don't see him as a murderer at all. He is one brave man and what i think he did anyone would have done if in their situation. Rip now to you all, no more pain and suffering x."

- Simone Stern


"RIP to the three of them so sad but if I was in his situation I might do the same fact they both had some sort of cancer and their daughter disability needs got on top of him I wouldn't class him as a murder I would class its a suicide instead RIP."

- Tezza Ebert

"This is where they need better support systems and legal euthanasia a right to choose in circumstances like this however sad it is they can all rest peacefully now."

- Joy Oliver 


"I work for a disability service and I know the heartache families go through and the total lack of support and help from the government!! I also have a son with ASD and get no help what so ever. The heartache and never ending struggle is too much to take sometimes and can totally understand! Its very very sad that it came to this and I hope their pain and suffering is gone RIP."

- Lisa Unterrheiner 

"Sad to think it had to come to this but before you judge put yourself in their shoes you may say he murdered them but to him he may have done it in love so rip all three of you."

- Rose Harris



"Everyone goes through rough times, ill health etc. That doesn't mean we put others and ourselves out of our misery. There's plenty of support, as long as you reach out and seek it."

- Amanda Zamper

"In his eyes he did the best thing for his family as they were all suffering he has given them peace now RIP."

- Jodie Smith

"Just sad that there is not enough support for these circumstances, there but the grace of god goes I, let's not judge!"

- Allison Probert 

"Goodnight John, Janice and Robyn. Life should never have come to this, for any of you." 

Tracy Bullen

 "So sad. So tragic. Our society is found wanting yet again. Nobody should feel this was the best option. Nobody ever."

- Sue Brooks
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  booral fraser coast murder suicide

'I don't want him classed as a murderer' says neighbour

'I don't want him classed as a murderer' says neighbour

Family friend says John Frescura was compelled to act after he and his wife faced leaving their disabled daughter behind.

"She's not one to make idle threats”: Saunders says of Trad

Bruce Saunders MP Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

The MP has his say on the controversial report into council.

Councillors continue to respond to advisor report

Fraser Coast Regional Council - first official meeting in the Maryborough Council Chambers. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Councillors have responded to the findings in the report.

Murder suicide: support should be there for everyone

The scene of a triple shooting at a house on River Heads Rd at Booral.

The stress in their lives would have been tremendous.

Local Partners

Machines added to ward will help kids breathe better

Fewer children staying at the Hervey Bay Hospital Children’s Ward will have to travel to Brisbane to be treated for respiratory distress.

Hervey Bay dancer will perfom in Dubai's new theme park

Jeanette Jordan has been in Dubai since July, rehearsing for the upcoming show.

Jeanette Jordan will take stage in show inspired by Step Up movie.

If it's craft you're after, get along to this event

Craftfest kicks off today.

It's an event that is greatly anticipated every year.

Seven places to watch the Melbourne Cup on the Fraser Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

Plenty to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend and beyond

PRESERVED: The latest Maryborough mural is dedicated to veterans of the Battle of Long Tan.

Mural opening, Halloween events and more on around the region.

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

NICOLE Kidman has revealed her new movie 'Lion' feels like "a love letter" to her children

Jarryd Hayne takes up the Call of Duty

Jarryd Hayne joins eSports athletes in trying out the ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Academy’ training program.

eSports now worth almost $500m with global audience of 148 million

You little ripper! Russell Coight's back on our TV screens

Channel 10 is renewing the iconic TV series Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures.

IN great news for comedy fans, an Aussie treasure is coming back.

Stefanovic to lose $8m mansion in divorce

Today show co-host Karl Stefanovic.

Karl Stefanovic may be forced to give up an $8 million mansion

James Packer would've married Mariah Carey without prenup

James Packer was prepared to marry Mariah Carey without a prenup

Coast seafood outlet to feature on SBS cooking show

STARRING: Soulfish owner Dan Learoyd (right).

A Sunshine Coast seafood shop will next week feature on TV

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

Driveclub VR is as close as you could get to the real thing.

PlayStation VR the hottest item in gaming right now

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LOOKING FOR AN ESTABLISHED HOME TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home buyers "ALL WELCOME" What we have on...

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 Auction

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

EASY TO OWN

39 Wide Bay Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

QUICK SALE REQUIRED 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home Fantastic easy care 781m2 property Single lock-up garage with internal access Huge backyard with ample side...

RESORT LIFESTYLE

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 Submit an Offer

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Submit an Offer

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

CAN YOU PAINT?

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Submit an Offer

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

ALL OFFERS PRESENTED

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Savvy investor snaps up real estate bargain on esplanade

A savy investor has snapped up a real estate bargain on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.

The investment property has the potential to bring in $900 a month.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!